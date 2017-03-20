Orleans coroner identifies three killed in New Orleans East shooting
Advocate photo by Sophia Germer -- Three adults were killed in the 6700 block of Brutus Street on Saturday evening, according to the NOPD. Advocate photo by Sophia Germer -- Three adults were killed in the 6700 block of Brutus Street on Saturday evening, according to the NOPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC