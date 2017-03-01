Opinion: 6 transgender murders in the U.S. in 2017, 2 in New Orleans
Chyna Gibson, 31, who also went by the name Chyna Doll Dupree, was shot dead on Downman Road in New Orleans East on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Gibson was a transgender woman and New Orleans native who performed in drag shows across the country, according to family and friends.
