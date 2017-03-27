NOSH, the New Orleans Social House, takes over Tommy's Wine Bar

RUSTY COSTANZA / THE TIMES-PICAYUNEMichael Farrell, shown in 2009 when he was the executive chef at Le Meritage at the Mason Dupuy, will be the chef at NOSH in the Warehouse District. . Jay Teichmann , a 22-year veteran of Houston's in Metairie, will be the bar manager and face of NOSH.

