Norah Jones joins Tank and the Bangas in surprise New Orleans appearance

Norah Jones jumped right down the rabbit hole with Tank and the Bangas in New Orleans on Sunday night , appearing as a surprise special guest of the band's return to the the Music Box Village. The performance, which utilized every square inch of the fantastically designed musical homes, was a night of surprises and embellishment upon Tarriona "Tank" Ball's initial conception of "Alice Lost," which first debuted in the space in November.

