NOPD task forces arrest 2 in New Orleans East crimes, including dollar-store robbery
Teyantha "T-Bird" Boyd, 40, was booked with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with a robbery that occurred Jan. 10, 2017 at a Dollar General in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard, in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to the NOPD. Joshua Lee, 32, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with an incident that occurred Sept.
