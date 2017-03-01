NOPD seeking 'vehicle of interest' in transgender woman's stabbing death
The NOPD is seeking to speak to the owner of a vehicle of interest in connection with a stabbing death that occurred on February 27, 2017 in the 1600 block of Columbus Street. New Orleans police are seeking the owner of a vehicle they believe is connected to the Feb. 27 stabbing death of a transgender woman in the 7th Ward.
