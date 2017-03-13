No prosecution for deputies in fatal ...

No prosecution for deputies in fatal 2016 shooting

Two Louisiana sheriff's deputies won't face prosecution in the shooting death of a man they pursued from a suburb into New Orleans last year, state and federal officials said Thursday. The FBI office and Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro 's Office each issued statements saying there would be no criminal charges in the death of 22-year-old Eric Harris .

