New York Times explores Sidney Torres' itch for politics
Sidney Torres IV stands with one of the French Quarter Task Force's new smart cars parked outside NOPD's 8th District station on Thursday, June 2, 2016 in New Orleans as part of his crimefighting initiative. under the headline "Fame, Fortune and an Itch to Run for Office," exploring the impact that Donald Trump 's election may be having on the young and restless entrepreneurial class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC