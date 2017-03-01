New Orleans tow truck driver killed in I-55 wreck
A tow truck driver was killed while assisting the driver of disabled pickup truck Thursday morning on Interstate 55. Four vehicles were ultimately involved in the fatal accident north of LaPlace. Louisiana State Police Troop B said the wreck happened at mile post 11.8 of northbound I-55 just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
