New Orleans tornado damage forces precinct relocations for March 25 election

The tornado that ripped through New Orleans East in February has forced the relocation of several voting precincts for Saturday's election. Orleans Parish Clerk of Civil Court Arthur Morrell, who oversees local elections, provided a list of new locations Thursday: * Ward 7, Precinct 11 , has been moved from St. Leo the Great School to Corpus Christi Community Recreation Center at 2022 St. Bernard Ave. * Ward 9, precincts 1, 4, 7 and 8 have been moved from All Souls Episcopal Church and Community Center to the St. David Catholic Church Parish Hall at 5617 St. Claude Ave. * Ward 9, precincts 32, 34a, 35, 35a, 37, 38, 38a and 39 have been moved from Schaumburg Elementary to the Voting Machine Warehouse at 8870 Chef Menteur Highway .

