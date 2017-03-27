New Orleans Thursday weather: Severe ...

New Orleans Thursday weather: Severe thunderstorms possible

14 hrs ago

What to know: Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday , according to a forecast from the National Weather Service . Slight chance that some of the storms could be severe, with hazards including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orleans Parish was issued at March 30 at 10:55AM CDT

New Orleans, LA

