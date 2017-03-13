New Orleans schools chief reacts to DeVos speech

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told urban school superintendents on Monday that her agency intends to support their work and that "great public schools" should be among the education options available to families. "I trust parents, I trust teachers, and I trust school leaders to do what is right for the students they serve," she said, emphasizing her push to shrink the federal government's role in local schools.

