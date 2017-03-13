New Orleans schools chief reacts to DeVos speech
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told urban school superintendents on Monday that her agency intends to support their work and that "great public schools" should be among the education options available to families. "I trust parents, I trust teachers, and I trust school leaders to do what is right for the students they serve," she said, emphasizing her push to shrink the federal government's role in local schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 10
|DumbAzz
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 8
|whisker biscuit
|10
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC