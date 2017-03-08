New Orleans RTA to choose new executive director in special session
New Orleans' Regional Transit Authority is poised to pick a new executive director Friday afternoon in a special session of its board of commissioners. The board is expected to go into executive session behind closed doors to discuss two finalists for the job: Ken Zatarain, a transit director in Portland, Ore., and Greg Cook, interim manager of Atlanta's public transit system.
