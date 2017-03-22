New Orleans residents: Have you gotten your new trash can yet?
James Courtney drops off a new 96-gallon garbage container on Michael Street in Algiers Thursday, February 8,2007 while he and a crew worked distributing the new containers for Richard's Disposal Inc. Crews began this week to distribute the plastic cans for Richard's Disposal Inc. and Metro Disposal,Inc. to residents who had registered for them and hope to complete deliveries in nearly all neighborhoods within eight weeks to get ready for the start of automated garbage collection in New Orleans. . The citywide replacements are expected to be completed by April 30. Maps display the area where Metro Services and Richard's Disposal will replace trash cans.
