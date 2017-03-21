New Orleans put on list of cities that 'limit cooperation' with immigration authorities

In the latest salvo of President Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities," New Orleans was included in a new report listing more than 100 cities and counties whose law enforcement and incarceration agencies skirt cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The report casts an ominous shadow over cities like New Orleans, which risk losing federal funding due to immigration policies frowned on by the federal government.

