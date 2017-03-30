New Orleans Police Need Help to Find the Driver of this Custom Corvette

The driver of the gray convertible - which has distinctive lights on its rotors that light up the chrome on each wheel - is being sought after he allegedly pointed a gun at a bar security worker in the 7th Ward on the night of Friday, March 24. At approximately 10:50 p.m., the security worker motioned for the driver of the Corvette to keep moving so traffic could flow along the 2100 block of Aubry Street. Instead, police say the Corvette driver pulled over and got out of the car with a handgun, which he then pointed at the security worker before fleeing the scene.

