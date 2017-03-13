New Orleans Nike Opening Regional Qualifier recap

The Nike Opening, the nation's most prestigous football camp circuit, rolled into town on Sunday and as is the case on an annual basis, Louisiana had a lot to offer the talent search. Hundreds of prospects from around the country gathered at Joe Brown Stadium on Sunday to partake in Nike's combine testing football camp.The event featured headliners like Parkway quarterback Justin Rogers , LSU defensive back commitment Kelvin Joseph , Kansas wide receiver commitment Devonta Jason , Kansas cornerback commitment Corione Harris , Kansas running back commitment Anthony Williams , four-star Rummel receiver Ja'Marr Chase and 2019 LSU defensive back commitment Derek Stingley Jr .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.