New Orleans man sentenced in federal Backpage prostitution case
A 33-year-old New Orleans man was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or more than two-and-a-half years, in prison for using Backpage to market women for prostitution, keeping all proceeds for himself, according to acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans' Office. David Michael White Jr., also known as "Prince Loyalty," previously pleaded guilty to two counts of use of an interstate facility to promote prostitution.
