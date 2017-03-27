New Orleans man indicted on murder ch...

New Orleans man indicted on murder charge 10 days after his death

Read more: The Advocate

A defense attorney says New Orleans prosecutors secured a murder indictment against a man on the eve of his funeral, 10 days after he died in his sleep. John Fuller, who previously served as a lawyer for the late Steven "Shaq" Burns Jr., told multiple media outlets that his client's indictment Thursday by an Orleans Parish grand jury was a troubling affront to the man's grieving relatives.

New Orleans, LA

