New Orleans man indicted on murder charge 10 days after his death

A defense attorney says New Orleans prosecutors secured a murder indictment against a man on the eve of his funeral, 10 days after he died in his sleep. John Fuller, who previously served as a lawyer for the late Steven "Shaq" Burns Jr., told multiple media outlets that his client's indictment Thursday by an Orleans Parish grand jury was a troubling affront to the man's grieving relatives.

