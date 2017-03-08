New Orleans man gets 10 years for shooting mother's ex
Will Moffett, 36, was convicted of attempted manslaughter on Jan. 10, in connection with the shooting of his mother's former boyfriend outside an Austerlitz Street house on Feb. 13, 2016. A New Orleans man convicted in January of shooting his mother's ex-lover last year outside an Austerlitz Street house was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison.
