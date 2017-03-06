New Orleans man booked with execution-style killing of teen in Milan area
New Orleans police booked Johnny Jefferson, 39, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Sam Dyson in the 2200 block of Peniston Street on Aug. 11, 2016. A New Orleans man accused of the cold-blooded execution of an already wounded teenager shot last August in the Milan neighborhood has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, court records show.
