New Orleans man booked with execution-style killing of teen in Milan area

New Orleans police booked Johnny Jefferson, 39, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Sam Dyson in the 2200 block of Peniston Street on Aug. 11, 2016. A New Orleans man accused of the cold-blooded execution of an already wounded teenager shot last August in the Milan neighborhood has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.