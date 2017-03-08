New Orleans judge allows Nicaraguan m...

New Orleans judge allows Nicaraguan man facing deportation to withdraw guilty plea

12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A Nicaraguan national with legal immigration status can withdraw a guilty plea that he didn't realize would trigger his automatic deportation, New Orleans Judge Franz Zibilich ruled Thursday . . Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich said that "justice and fair play" compelled him to allow Santos Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea, entered Nov. 4 to a charge of second-degree battery against a 27-year-old female bartender.

