New Orleans judge allows Nicaraguan man facing deportation to withdraw guilty plea
A Nicaraguan national with legal immigration status can withdraw a guilty plea that he didn't realize would trigger his automatic deportation, New Orleans Judge Franz Zibilich ruled Thursday . . Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich said that "justice and fair play" compelled him to allow Santos Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea, entered Nov. 4 to a charge of second-degree battery against a 27-year-old female bartender.
