New Orleans hoping to have monuments to Confederate officials down by late May

14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Now that a federal appeals court has cleared the way, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration hopes to have three monuments to Confederate officials removed from public view by mid-May, according to bid documents released Tuesday. But while there's now an ostensible timeline for the statues' removal - a process that has been blocked by legal wrangling for more than a year - much about how the city intends to refashion the prominent public spaces they occupy remains unclear.

