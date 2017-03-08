New Orleans hoping to have monuments to Confederate officials down by late May
Now that a federal appeals court has cleared the way, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration hopes to have three monuments to Confederate officials removed from public view by mid-May, according to bid documents released Tuesday. But while there's now an ostensible timeline for the statues' removal - a process that has been blocked by legal wrangling for more than a year - much about how the city intends to refashion the prominent public spaces they occupy remains unclear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|Dupree dArc
|20,879
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|49 min
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|1 hr
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|whisker biscuit
|10
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|23 hr
|Molly
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|JustSaying
|1
|looking for pain and Anxiety medications
|Mar 4
|fgty
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC