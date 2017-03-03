New Orleans Film Society names new ex...

New Orleans Film Society names new executive director

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Louisiana and Texas native Fallon Young has been appointed executive director of the New Orleans Film Society . Young replaces Jolene Pinder, who stepped down from the executive director role at the end of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Steve Bannon 20,870
Brandy Jones Thu Copper topper 1
the real truth about the jews Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Mar 1 fuckyoface 9
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Mar 1 fuckyoface 5
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
How Corrupt is the Gretna Police Dept? (May '11) Mar 1 Kahamaness 18
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC