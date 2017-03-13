New Orleans eyes ways to get more fre...

New Orleans eyes ways to get more fresh food in corner stores

Read more: NOLA.com

City officials want to see more fresh produce sold in New Orleans corner stores, unveiling plans to launch a small-scale effort to test whether fresh food sells in small neighborhood venues. Nonprofit leaders told City Council members on Tuesday that the absence of fresh, healthy foods in corner stores is largely a consequence of perceptions on the part of store owners.

