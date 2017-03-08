New Orleans East man gets more than 17 years in opioid-distribution scheme

A 33-year-old New Orleans man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to distribute heroin and other drugs, including acetyl fentanyl shipped from China, to New Orleans area customers, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite's office. Leroy Smith and others conspired to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and at least 100 grams of acetyl fentanyl to about 20 local customers, court documents show.

