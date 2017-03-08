New Orleans East man gets more than 1...

New Orleans East man gets more than 17 years in opioid-distribution scheme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 33-year-old New Orleans man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to distribute heroin and other drugs, including acetyl fentanyl shipped from China, to New Orleans area customers, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite's office. Leroy Smith and others conspired to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and at least 100 grams of acetyl fentanyl to about 20 local customers, court documents show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr econ prof 20,883
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 17 hr Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews 18 hr Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) 18 hr whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Tue Molly 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Tue JustSaying 1
looking for pain and Anxiety medications Mar 4 fgty 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC