New Orleans East man accused of raping woman on date
New Orleans police booked Patrick Hammler, 47, with second-degree rape on Friday after saying a woman identified him as the man who sexually assaulted her while on a date in February. A New Orleans East man has been arrested on a rape allegation after a woman complained to police about a February sexual encounter that he says was consensual.
