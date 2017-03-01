New Orleans driver accused of nearly striking motorcycle deputy, fighting arrest
A 26-year-old New Orleans motorist remained in St. Tammany Parish jail Wednesday evening after he nearly crashed into a motorcycle deputy while evading a traffic stop and then tried to barricade himself inside a Slidell area home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The chase began at about 2:30 p.m., when the deputy tried to stop Joshua Price after he was clocked driving at 48 mph through a subdivision with a 25 miles-per-hour speed limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|the real truth about the jews
|8 hr
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|8 hr
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC