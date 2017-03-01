New Orleans driver accused of nearly striking motorcycle deputy, fighting arrest

A 26-year-old New Orleans motorist remained in St. Tammany Parish jail Wednesday evening after he nearly crashed into a motorcycle deputy while evading a traffic stop and then tried to barricade himself inside a Slidell area home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The chase began at about 2:30 p.m., when the deputy tried to stop Joshua Price after he was clocked driving at 48 mph through a subdivision with a 25 miles-per-hour speed limit.

