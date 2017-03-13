New Orleans couple sentenced on drugs and firearms charges
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gross Williams, age 49, and his wife, Kathleen Williams, age 47, both of New Orleans, were sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt. Gross Williams had previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and five kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|Roger DAquin
|11
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|22 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Wed
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Wed
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC