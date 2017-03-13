New Orleans couple sentenced on drugs...

New Orleans couple sentenced on drugs and firearms charges

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gross Williams, age 49, and his wife, Kathleen Williams, age 47, both of New Orleans, were sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt. Gross Williams had previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and five kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

