New Orleans Bourbon Fest: 80-plus spirits, dinners, seminars
More than 80 different bourbons and ryes will be poured at the New Orleans Bourbon Festival grand tastings on March 24 and March 25, 2017. , with bourbon-flavored dinners, followed by two nights of grand tastings, on Friday and Saturday, that feature more than dozens of different spirits as well as food and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|Terrance
|20,919
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|12 hr
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC