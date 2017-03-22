New Orleans Bourbon Fest: 80-plus spi...

New Orleans Bourbon Fest: 80-plus spirits, dinners, seminars

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

More than 80 different bourbons and ryes will be poured at the New Orleans Bourbon Festival grand tastings on March 24 and March 25, 2017. , with bourbon-flavored dinners, followed by two nights of grand tastings, on Friday and Saturday, that feature more than dozens of different spirits as well as food and music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 38 min Terrance 20,919
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) 11 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood 12 hr jim thompson 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 17 Ebj522 12
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 15 Thomas 3
On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should... Mar 15 Dr Janus 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC