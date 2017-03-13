New Orleans architect Gerald Billes and wife facing 'revenge porn' allegations
From left, architect Gerald Billes, 70, and his girlfriend Carmen Midence, 41, were arrested in December 2016 and booked by New Orleans police with two counts of online impersonation, two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Noted New Orleans architect Gerald Billes and his wife have been accused of harassing Billes' ex-girlfriend by sending nude pictures of the woman to friends without her knowledge or consent and impersonating her on fake social media profiles they created, police said in court records.
