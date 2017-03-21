Naughty Professor Announce New Orlean...

Naughty Professor Announce New Orleans JazzFest Performance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Acclaimed New Orleans-based band Naughty Professor recently announced the first leg of their winter and spring tour in support of their upcoming new album, Identity . Today, Naughty Professor reveal the addition of a mainstage performance at New Orleans JazzFest on Friday, May 5, followed by a late night show at d.b.a. Naughty Professor welcomes Identity collaborators and special guests to join them at d.b.a. - including Chali 2na , Nate Werth , members of The Soul Rebels, Cliff Hines, Sasha Masakowsi, Cole DeGenova, Dexter Gilmore, Jason Butler, Mykia Jovan and more TBA - for a hometown throwdown not to be missed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 min Bayonne 20,931
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) 1 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood 2 hr jim thompson 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 17 Ebj522 12
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 15 Thomas 3
On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should... Mar 15 Dr Janus 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC