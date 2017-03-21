Naughty Professor Announce New Orleans JazzFest Performance
Acclaimed New Orleans-based band Naughty Professor recently announced the first leg of their winter and spring tour in support of their upcoming new album, Identity . Today, Naughty Professor reveal the addition of a mainstage performance at New Orleans JazzFest on Friday, May 5, followed by a late night show at d.b.a. Naughty Professor welcomes Identity collaborators and special guests to join them at d.b.a. - including Chali 2na , Nate Werth , members of The Soul Rebels, Cliff Hines, Sasha Masakowsi, Cole DeGenova, Dexter Gilmore, Jason Butler, Mykia Jovan and more TBA - for a hometown throwdown not to be missed.
