Naughty Professor Announce New Orleans JazzFest Performance

Acclaimed New Orleans-based band Naughty Professor recently announced the first leg of their winter and spring tour in support of their upcoming new album, Identity . Today, Naughty Professor reveal the addition of a mainstage performance at New Orleans JazzFest on Friday, May 5, followed by a late night show at d.b.a. Naughty Professor welcomes Identity collaborators and special guests to join them at d.b.a. - including Chali 2na , Nate Werth , members of The Soul Rebels, Cliff Hines, Sasha Masakowsi, Cole DeGenova, Dexter Gilmore, Jason Butler, Mykia Jovan and more TBA - for a hometown throwdown not to be missed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.