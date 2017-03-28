National Puppy Day, March 23: These New Orleans-area dogs need homes
Mimi, a 2-month-old retriever mix, is up for adoption at the Louisiana SPCA , 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., Algiers. The adoption fee is $150, which includes spay surgery, immunizations and microchip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Wed
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC