Nancy Pelosi to join Landrieu in New Orleans April 1

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will join Mayor Mitch Landrieu in New Orleans on Saturday to tour the Daughters of Charity Health Center , Landrieu's office has announced. Pelosi and Landrieu will hold a roundtable discussion in the morning with local residents who have benefited from the expansion of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act , along with area health care providers.

