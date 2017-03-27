More than 30 arrested for prostitution since start of 2017: NOPD
New Orleans officers have arrested more than 30 people for prostitution throughout the city since the start of the year, the NOPD said Tuesday . Most of those arrested have been women, with just four men included among the arrests this year.
