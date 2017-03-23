Mississippi man accused of raping ex-...

Mississippi man accused of raping ex-girlfriend in New Orleans

9 hrs ago

New Orleans police booked Phillip Martin, a 36-year-old from Jayess, Miss., with second-degree rape after his former girlfriend said he sexually assaulted her Jan. 26 inside the operations booth of a bridge along Chef Menteur Highway. A Mississippi man has been booked with second-degree rape after police said he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in January inside her place of work in New Orleans East.

