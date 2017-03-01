Man who shot at woman after hitting her car arrested, 10 guns confiscated, New Orleans police say
A man accused of twice shooting at a woman who chased him after he hit her car has been arrested and booked with attempted murder, according to the New Orleans Police Department . Kacey Severin, 26, turned himself in March 2 after law enforcement executed a search warrant in his name and confiscated 10 firearms and a supply of ammunition, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Brandy Jones
|Thu
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC