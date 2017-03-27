Man wanted for armed threat during Algiers fight: NOPD
New Orleans police are searching for Roland Hansen, 19, accused by authorities of using a gun to threaten another person during a fight in Algiers, the department said in a news release. Hansen and the victim were in a fight about 3:10 p.m. March 20 near the corner of Pace Boulevard and Lamarque Street, NOPD said.
