Man shot to death in Central City in February identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in Central City Feb. 23 has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Martinez Brown. Police said they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Rev.
