Man shot during armed robbery in New Orleans East: NOPD

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting during an armed robbery that left a man wounded at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Dwyer Road in New Orleans East on Saturday night, March 18, 2017. A man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department .

