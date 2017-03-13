Man shot during armed robbery in New Orleans East: NOPD
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting during an armed robbery that left a man wounded at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Dwyer Road in New Orleans East on Saturday night, March 18, 2017. A man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department .
