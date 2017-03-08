Man robbed by women posing as Uber drivers; two people robbed at gunpoint on Chestnut Street
A man was robbed by two women posing as Uber drivers early Saturday morning, and a man and a woman in the Garden District were threatened at gunpoint by two teens who were later arrested, New Orleans police said. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, a man in his 20s caught a ride from "somewhere on Bourbon Street" in the French Quarter by two women posing as Uber drivers, according to the initial NOPD report.
