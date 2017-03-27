Man reported missing from St. Tammany believed to be in New Orleans metro area

Jeremy Steven Loyacano, 29, was initially thought to be in the Covington area, but newly obtained surveillance video shows Loyacano near a Metairie gas station shortly after 10 a.m. Monday , according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. St. Tammany Parish investigators are searching for a 29-year-old man, reported missing by his family more than a week ago, who is believed to be in the New Orleans metro area, officials said Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.