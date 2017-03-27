Man beaten with gun, chairs in Hollygrove armed robbery, New Orleans police say
A 20-year-old man and a juvenile are accused of beating an "acquaintance" with chairs and threatening him with a knife and gun in an armed robbery early Friday in Hollygrove, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers responded to a call in the 8300 block of Oleander Street at 2:39 a.m. from a woman who said that her friend was being robbed.
