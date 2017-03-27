Man arrested on murder charge related...

Man arrested on murder charge related to infant boy's death: NOPD

9 hrs ago

Jeffery Edward Coleman was booked Thursday, March 27, 2017, on a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of a 17-year-old infant boy, NOPD said. A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's death of a 17-day-old infant in Gentilly Terrace, New Orleans police said.

