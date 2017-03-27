Man arrested in March 17 murder of Algiers father of 3
Curtis Delmore was booked Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on a charge of second-degree murder in the Algiers shooting death of Verrick Bills, 37. A man New Orleans police previously labeled a "person of interest" in the Mach 17 murder of 37-year-old Verrick Bills was booked early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of the father of three. Curtis Delmore, 22, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail about 3:45 a.m., court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|22 hr
|Baphomet
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC