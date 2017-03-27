Man arrested in March 17 murder of Algiers father of 3

Curtis Delmore was booked Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on a charge of second-degree murder in the Algiers shooting death of Verrick Bills, 37. A man New Orleans police previously labeled a "person of interest" in the Mach 17 murder of 37-year-old Verrick Bills was booked early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of the father of three. Curtis Delmore, 22, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail about 3:45 a.m., court records show.

