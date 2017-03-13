Man accused of shooting twice at victim during argument in Lower 9th...
A man accused of shooting twice at another man during an argument in the Lower 9th Ward has been arrested, according to the New Orleans Police Department . The victim told police that at 10:35 a.m. March 6 in the 5700 block of North Prieur Street, he and Donald Hayes, 36, where involved in a verbal fight when Hayes pulled out a gun, shot twice at him, and then ran.
