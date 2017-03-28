Man accused of August murder at house where victim's infant children slept: NOPD

Nathaniel M. Brown was booked on a charge of second-degree murder Thursday, March, 2017, related to the Aug. 18, 2016, shooting death of 31-year-old Don Minor. A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder related to the August shooting death of 31-year-old Don Miner in the Read Boulevard West area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said.

