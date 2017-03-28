Man accused of August murder at house where victim's infant children slept: NOPD
Nathaniel M. Brown was booked on a charge of second-degree murder Thursday, March, 2017, related to the Aug. 18, 2016, shooting death of 31-year-old Don Minor. A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder related to the August shooting death of 31-year-old Don Miner in the Read Boulevard West area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Wed
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC