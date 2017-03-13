LSU Health New Orleans Medical School Match Day, photos
There were lots of butterflies in lots of stomachs Friday as nearly 200 graduating medical students waited to have their names called during the LSU Health New Orleans Medical School Match Day, when students learn which school they have been matched with for residencies. Nearly half of the graduates chose to remain in Louisiana to complete their medical training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC