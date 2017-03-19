Louisiana sheriffa s deputy shot, kil...

Louisiana sheriffa s deputy shot, killed while on-duty

13 hrs ago

A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot near a movie theater in Baton Rouge, police said Sunday. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy Shawn T. Anderson was rushed to the hospital after being shot while on duty late Saturday, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release.

