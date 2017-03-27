Louisiana governor, lawmakers targeti...

Louisiana governor, lawmakers targeting tax breaks for cuts

New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell spent hours last year holding hearings digging into every tax break the state has on the books. Now, he's trying to get rid of some of them, saying Louisiana can't afford them.

